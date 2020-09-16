Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Syneos Health worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 151,494.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after purchasing an additional 955,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,218,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,157 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,349,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $88,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,685.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $303,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,992.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,962 shares of company stock worth $1,061,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

