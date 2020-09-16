Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:SWZ)

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend by 72.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. 37,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,754. Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

