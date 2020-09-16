Swarm One Day Trading Volume Hits $54,707.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Swarm has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $54,707.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00250187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00101672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.01497447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00197545 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

