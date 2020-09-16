SVB Leerink Increases Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $58.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DCPH. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

DCPH opened at $51.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.84. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,324 shares in the company, valued at $897,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $2,735,009.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,771.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,578. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,283,000 after purchasing an additional 864,661 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,765 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,797,864.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 251,701 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

