Sutro Biopharma Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.91) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.96). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

STRO opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $400.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $29,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,001,950 shares of company stock worth $9,376,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

