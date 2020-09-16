Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.76

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 6764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

