SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.23.

SPWR stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.28 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

