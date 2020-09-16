Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,787,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,437,000 after buying an additional 2,841,586 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,045,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

