Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.35.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 67.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 136,631 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

