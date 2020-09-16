Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUM. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Anne P. Noonan purchased 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after buying an additional 130,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,344,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after buying an additional 922,911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 52,729 shares during the period.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 4,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.63. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

