StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Graviex and BiteBTC. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $270,346.12 and $22.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,080,658,046 coins and its circulating supply is 16,667,463,692 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, STEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.