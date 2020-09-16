Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.89

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $62,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $47,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,053 shares of company stock worth $1,319,305 over the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 302.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 64,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 55.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $396,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,363 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,178,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.