Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 30,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $921,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $47,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,305 in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,165,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after acquiring an additional 482,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 451,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 305,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,178,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

