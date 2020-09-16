STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €27.00 by UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.78 ($32.69).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €26.60 ($31.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.07. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.