STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €28.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.78 ($32.69).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €26.60 ($31.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.75 and a 200-day moving average of €24.07. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

