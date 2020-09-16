Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) VP John Adam Zangerle Sells 2,000 Shares

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:STE opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $170.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. Steris’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth about $4,551,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Steris by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steris by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

