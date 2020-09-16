Stanley J. Meresman Sells 5,000 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,538.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GH stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.93.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GH shares. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

