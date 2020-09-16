Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. CJS Securities upgraded Standex Int’l from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standex Int’l has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Standex Int’l stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.98. 70,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,135. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a market cap of $726.46 million, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Standex Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.69.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Standex Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Standex Int’l by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standex Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Standex Int’l by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Standex Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Standex Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth $2,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex Int’l (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.