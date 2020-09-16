SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSEZY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. SSE PLC/S has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

