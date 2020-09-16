Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells $1,622,278.68 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,564,652.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.28 and a 200-day moving average of $169.90.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.