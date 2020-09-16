Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells $1,622,278.68 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,564,652.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SPLK stock opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.28 and a 200-day moving average of $169.90.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.
Splunk Company Profile
