Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

SRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

