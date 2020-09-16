Spectrum (SPT) Hits Market Cap of $11,203.01

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $11,203.01 and $4,230.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

