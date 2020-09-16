SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $112.69 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.