Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Tony K. Morgan Purchases 2,000 Shares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Tony K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. 77 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $846.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.53. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 14.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 55,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,771,000 after buying an additional 86,026 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

