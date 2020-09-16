Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 49.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Southern Copper by 15.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SCCO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $406,531.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

