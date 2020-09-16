South32 (LON:S32) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of South32 stock traded up GBX 1.54 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 123.98 ($1.62). 402,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,348. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 80.04 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 156.20 ($2.04).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.85%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.