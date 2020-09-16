Sotheara Cheav Sells 5,000 Shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sotheara Cheav also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Sotheara Cheav sold 4,941 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $329,564.70.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ACM Research Inc has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $113.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that ACM Research Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in ACM Research by 0.9% during the second quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ACM Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

