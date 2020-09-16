Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solar Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.49 million, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 977,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 239,811 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 201,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.