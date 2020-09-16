SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $168,670.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003553 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 28,390,520 coins and its circulating supply is 28,313,428 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

