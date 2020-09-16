Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.50.

NYSE SNA traded down $5.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.01. 6,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.48. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,477,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,188,000 after acquiring an additional 119,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,861,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,733,000 after acquiring an additional 358,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after acquiring an additional 673,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

