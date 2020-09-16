Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $599,775.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $226,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 17.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

