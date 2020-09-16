SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.13. SLAM Exploration shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $814,000.00 and a PE ratio of -9.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

SLAM Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

