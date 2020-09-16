Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €78.50 ($92.35).

SIX2 has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

ETR SIX2 traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €78.05 ($91.82). The company had a trading volume of 44,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €73.42 and a 200 day moving average of €66.97. Sixt has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1-year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.38.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

