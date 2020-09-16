Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sirius XM by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,684 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sirius XM by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sirius XM by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,133 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,630,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 254.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,849,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

