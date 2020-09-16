Sidoti Begins Coverage on Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.89. 185,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $612.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66 and a beta of 0.72. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.01 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $49,704,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,178,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,534,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.