Short Interest in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Decreases By 41.7%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 871,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,549,000 after buying an additional 74,523 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

WNS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.37. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

