Short Interest in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Drops By 20.6%

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of VOD opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

