Short Interest in Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Declines By 27.3%

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vericity stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vericity has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $152.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vericity stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) by 403.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vericity were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

