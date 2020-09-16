Short Interest in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Increases By 27.3%

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.48. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

In other Vaccinex news, Director Albert Friedberg acquired 1,126,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 439,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,420.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

