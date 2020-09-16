Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Drops By 22.6%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UUGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

