Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Drops By 22.6%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UUGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

