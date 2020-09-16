Short Interest in Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Decreases By 33.7%

Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,500 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 479.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNTFF opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73. Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

TNTFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

