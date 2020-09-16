Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Grows By 52.2%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,900 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the August 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.3 days.

RHHVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RHHVF traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.26. 1,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,408. Roche has a 12 month low of $274.15 and a 12 month high of $399.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.86.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

