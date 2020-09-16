Short Interest in Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) Drops By 41.0%

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manning and Napier during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Manning and Napier during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manning and Napier during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Manning and Napier during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Manning and Napier during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manning and Napier stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 22,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,776. Manning and Napier has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Manning and Napier will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

