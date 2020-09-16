Short Interest in Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) Drops By 41.0%

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manning and Napier during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Manning and Napier during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manning and Napier during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Manning and Napier during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Manning and Napier during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Manning and Napier stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 22,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,776. Manning and Napier has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.
About Manning and Napier
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
