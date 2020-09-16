Short Interest in L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Increases By 51.4%

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 75,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,117. L OREAL CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The firm has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37.

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.