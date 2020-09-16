Short Interest in ANGLO AMERN PLA/S (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Declines By 20.9%

ANGLO AMERN PLA/S (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ANGLO AMERN PLA/S from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Investec lowered ANGLO AMERN PLA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY remained flat at $$13.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,771. ANGLO AMERN PLA/S has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

