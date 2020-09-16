Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Expands By 23.4%

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,500 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 577,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 25,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $643,431.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 56,317 shares of company stock worth $1,410,574. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.