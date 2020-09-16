Short Interest in Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Expands By 61.5%

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

AIRYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Air China stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

