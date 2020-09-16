Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Decreases By 36.8%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AELTF remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. Adacel Technologies has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.63.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells simulation and software applications and services for the civil and military aerospace sectors in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers MaxSim Tower for supporting local tower, and ground and ramp control; MaxSim Radar for radar and non-radar procedural training; MaxSim Mobile Systems that facilitates transport to alternative training locations; MaxSim Ultra 3D-Tabletop, an interpretation of standing ATC training tool; MaxSim in a Pod, an enclosed tower setup with a 2-screen front projection visual system; MaxSim Virtual Reality simulator; InSight Visual Systems, a 3D scene-renderer that provides enhancements to realistic visual scene performance and visual acuity; and Aviation Phraseology Training ICE, an application to master proper terminology and communications procedures in a non-intimidating environment.

