Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Expands By 37.2%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AAALF stock remained flat at $$13.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.