Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Expands By 37.2%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AAALF stock remained flat at $$13.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.
Aareal Bank Company Profile
