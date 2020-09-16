Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for President Energy (LON:PPC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPC. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6.67 ($0.09).

President Energy stock opened at GBX 1.73 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.82. President Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5 ($0.07). The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

